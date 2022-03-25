What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

NATO to Bolster Troops in Eastern Europe As Ukraine Conflict Intensifies

NATO leaders met for an emergency summit in Brussels for the first time since the Russian attack on Ukraine began more than a month ago. The alliance agreed to send 40,000 additional troops to Eastern Europe and boost Ukraine’s defenses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to NATO leaders to offer his country unrestrictive military support and EU membership. Hadya al Alawi reports