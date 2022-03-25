World Share

NATO Says It Would Respond if Russia Uses Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

In a strong message directed at Russia, NATO is set to deploy tens of thousands of additional troops to Eastern Europe. The conflict in Ukraine, now entering its second month, dominated Thursday's NATO summit in Brussels. On top of the troop build-up, NATO leaders also announced additional aid to Ukraine, more sanctions against Moscow and a plan to wean Europe off its dependence on Russian energy. But the western alliance added another warning, that the use of chemical weapons by Russia would have severe consequences. Guests: Mehmet Akif Kirecci Professor at Social Sciences University of Ankara Marc Weller Professor at University of Cambridge Adrian Zuckerman Former US Ambassador to Romania