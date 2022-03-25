POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Grain shortage threatens to exacerbate poverty in Lebanon
06:44
BizTech

Russia and Ukraine usually supply about a third of the world's wheat. Since the conflict began, aid agencies have warned of potential food shortages and price increases. They say North Africa and the Middle East are particularly at risk, as the regions rely heavily on Ukrainian wheat. And in Lebanon, a grain shortage could be devastating. Imogen Kimber reports from Beirut. We were joined by Imogen Kimber in Beirut, to hear more about the situation there. #GrainShortage #LebanonPoverty #FoodPrices
March 25, 2022
