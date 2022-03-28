POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US to boost natural gas exports to EU by 15B m³ this year
03:11
BizTech
US to boost natural gas exports to EU by 15B m³ this year
The European Union is set to announce a deal to import more natural gas from the US. That new supply will replace Russian shipments that the bloc wants to eliminate, over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. According to reports, the US would sell an additional 15B cubic metres of liquefied natural gas or LNG to Europe this year. That would add to the 22B cubic metres a year that American firms already sell to customers in the bloc. We were joined by Osama Rizvi, energy and economic analyst at Primary Vision in Lahore, Pakistan. #LiquefiedNaturalGas #EuropeanUnion #LNGDeal
March 28, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?