World Share

Applications open for the 13th International TRT Documentary Awards

The submission period to apply for the 13th annual "International TRT Documentary Awards" has begun. Participants can submit their documentary films and projects to the competition for free between March 4 to April 1, 2022 through TRT Documentary's website below. The "TRT Documentary Days" supports amateur and professional documentary filmmakers and contributes to the development and dissemination of documentary films from various countries. www.trtbelgesel.com/