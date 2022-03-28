Oil prices fall sharply as China places Shanghai under lockdown

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices are down sharply after China placed the financial hub Shanghai under lockdown due to rising coronavirus infections. The international benchmark Brent fell more than 5%, and is now trading at around $115 a barrel. Fresh COVID-19 restrictions in the city of 26M people are exacerbating concerns over a possible dip in demand for fuel from the world's biggest crude importer. We were joined by AvaTrade chief market analyst, Naeem Aslam in Bodrum, Türkiye, #ShanghaiLockdown #OilDemand #PandemicinChina
March 28, 2022
