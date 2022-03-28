World Share

Historic wins overshadowed by surprise slap at Academy Awards

Hollywood's 94th Academy Awards has ended. Streaming TV drama "CODA" took home the top prize for best picture. While Jane Campion became the third woman to win best director for “The Power of the Dog.” But in a viral moment that shocked attendees and viewers alike, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped the host, comedian Chris Rock, who made a joke about Smith's wife's appearance. Smith later won best actor for his role in “King Richard.” The Academy Awards has released a statement on Twitter saying it "does not condone violence of any form."