POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy 'ready to compromise' on goals in favour of peace
02:27
World
This is an attack in the north. But on the opposite side of Ukraine, Mariupol's mayor says 5,000 people have been killed in the past month. 160,000 remain there. And if they aren't allowed to leave, the Mayor says there will be a humanitarian catastrophe. And the city of Cher-nihiv has been almost completely surrounded. Tens of thousands of its residents are trapped without electricity, gas or running water. Liz Maddock reports.
March 29, 2022
