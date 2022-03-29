March 29, 2022
02:43
02:43
More Videos
Dropouts a bigger crisis in South African schools with pandemic
Amnesty International has slammed politicians and corporate leaders for putting profit before people. In its annual report, The State of the World's Human Rights, the group says the divide between rich and poor nations was especially evident during the COVID 19 pandemic. As Ntshepeng Motema reports from Johannesburg - South African students are expereincing this inequality first hand.
More Videos