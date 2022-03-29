BizTech Share

Japanese yen falls to lowest level in 6 years against US dollar

The yen is in focus for investors, as it hovers near a six-year low and continues to weaken. On Monday, the Bank of Japan offered to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds for the first four days of this week. And finance minister Shunichi Suzuki says the government is keeping a close eye on currency markets to avoid what he describes as a "bad yen weakening". For more, AJ Bell financial analyst, Danni Hewson joined us from Huddersfield, UK. #JapanYen #BankofJapan #YenDepreciation