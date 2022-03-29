World Share

Which side is winning in Ukraine?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is congratulating his troops for driving Russian forces out of a suburb of Kiev. But in the southeast, the mayor of Mariupol has pleaded with anyone still in the port city to get out now. Jaroslaw Strozyk, a former director of analysis in the Polish military intelligence service, discusses the state of the conflict after more than a month of fighting.