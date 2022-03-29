POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Which side is winning in Ukraine?
04:45
World
Which side is winning in Ukraine?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is congratulating his troops for driving Russian forces out of a suburb of Kiev. But in the southeast, the mayor of Mariupol has pleaded with anyone still in the port city to get out now. Jaroslaw Strozyk, a former director of analysis in the Polish military intelligence service, discusses the state of the conflict after more than a month of fighting. #Zelenskyy #Mariupol #Donbass
March 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?