Countries scramble for sovereignty, resources in Arctic Ocean

For centuries the waters of the Arctic were largely a no-man's-land locked in by ice. But due to the climate crisis, that sea ice has started to melt, opening shipping pathways and access to vast hydrocarbon and mineral reserves. The US, Canada, Russia, China and Nordic countries are all vying for control of these waters. With the geopolitical order shifting after Russia's attack on Ukraine, competition over sovereignty and resources in the Arctic has intensified.