Israel Hosts Historic Summit With Arab Foreign Ministers

Foreign ministers from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco have held a historic meeting with Israel. The summit, which took place in Israel’s southern Negev region, comes one week after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi hosted talks with leaders of Israel and the UAE in Sharm El sheikh. But what goals are Israel and its Arab neighbours trying to reach? Hadya Al Alawi reports