Russian delegation says talks in Istanbul were constructive
Russian delegation says talks in Istanbul were constructive
Russia's Chief Negotiator says there's still a long way to before a ceasefire is agreed with Ukraine. The two sides have been meeting in Istanbul, after which the Defense Ministry is Moscow announced a large scale reduction of military activity on two fronts. Turkiye's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the talks have produced significant progress. From Istanbul, our correspondent, Melinda Nucifora reports.
March 29, 2022
