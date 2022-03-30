World Share

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls peace talks in Türkiye ‘positive’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said positive signals are coming from the latest round of peace talks with Russia in Türkiye, but added they do not “drown out the explosions from Russian shells.” Ukraine has called for several countries, including Türkiye, to be guarantors in a possible future peace deal and Russia has announced that it will significantly decrease military activities in the direction of Kiev and Chernihiv to increase trust for future negotiations.