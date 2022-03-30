Oil prices bounce over fears of tightening supply

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices are rebounding after heavy losses on Wednesday, amid tight supply and growing prospects of new Western sanctions against Russia. That's despite the fact that signs of progress are emerging from peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. The international benchmark Brent is trading at around $111 a barrel, while WTI stands at $105 a barrel. The focus turned to tight supply after the American Petroleum Institute industry group reported crude stocks fell by 3M barrels in the week ended March 25. Hargreaves Lansdown investment analyst, Susannah Streeter joined us to discuss developments in oil market. #OilSupply #FuelPrices #CrudeOil
March 30, 2022
