Moscow’s Military Strategy
26:00
World
After Tuesday’s high-level peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow said it was scaling back its military operations in Kiev and Chernihiv. But both the US and Ukrainian governments are skeptical. Is the Kremlin withdrawing troops or simply repositioning its forces? Bogdan Kelichavyi Mayor of Kopychyntsi Iuliia Osmolovska Transatlantic Dialogue Center Chairperson Luke Coffey Foreign Policy Studies Director at The Heritage Foundation Sergey Markov Former Member of the Russian Parliament
March 30, 2022
