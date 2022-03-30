March 30, 2022
01:42
Report: Mexican armed forces knew students had been kidnapped
A new report into the disappearance of 43 trainee teachers in Mexico eight years ago has revealed the armed forces knew they had been kidnapped and hid evidence that could have helped find them. The independent report has also found the students from the southwestern state of Guerrero had been under surveillance for their left wing opinions. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
