POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tunisia’s president dissolves parliament, accuses lawmakers of coup attempt
04:30
World
Tunisia’s president dissolves parliament, accuses lawmakers of coup attempt
President Kais Saied has dissolved parliament after accusing lawmakers of a coup attempt. On Wednesday, more than half of Tunisia's lawmakers met online, despite the president warning them their meeting would be illegal. They voted to nullify the decrees and exceptional measures Saied has imposed. Tarek Cherkaoui from TRT World Research Centre has more on president Kais Saied’s power grab. #Tunis #KaisSaied #Parliament
April 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?