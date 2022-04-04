POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
North Korea has launched more than a dozen projectiles this year
03:54
World
North Korea has launched more than a dozen projectiles this year
Since the beginning of this year, North Korea has launched more than a dozen projectiles cruise and hypersonic missiles, even intermediate-range ballistic missiles. Now, there are reports that Pyongyang's 'biggest missile test ever', allegedly carried out on March 16th, may not have been what it seemed. Robert Kelly from Pusan National University weighs in on Pyongyang ballistic missiles tests. #NorthKorea #ballisticmissile #KimJong
April 4, 2022
