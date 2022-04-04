World Share

Putin says Russian gas must be paid for in roubles from Friday

Moscow is warning that unless Western countries start to pay Russian gas in roubles by Friday, they will be cut off. This move has been denounced by European leaders as political blackmail. Western countries say they will continue to pay in foreign currency and are bracing for Putin’s next move. William Lawrence from American University has more on what both Russia and Western Europe are up against. #putin #roubles #russiangas