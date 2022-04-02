BizTech Share

OPEC announces modest output increase

The US continues to raise the heat on Russia over its attack on Ukraine. In its latest round of sanctions, Washington is slapping sanctions on entire sectors of the Russian economy. But attempts to cut off Russia's biggest income source seem to be much less successful. The US is pressing allies like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to bolster oil output to replace a potential loss in supplies from Russia. But OPEC and its allies say the global energy trade should not be politicized. #RussiaSanctions #OilMarket #OPECMeeting