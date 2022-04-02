POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
OPEC announces modest output increase
04:23
BizTech
OPEC announces modest output increase
The US continues to raise the heat on Russia over its attack on Ukraine. In its latest round of sanctions, Washington is slapping sanctions on entire sectors of the Russian economy. But attempts to cut off Russia's biggest income source seem to be much less successful. The US is pressing allies like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to bolster oil output to replace a potential loss in supplies from Russia. But OPEC and its allies say the global energy trade should not be politicized. #RussiaSanctions #OilMarket #OPECMeeting
April 2, 2022
