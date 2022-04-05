Polar Heatwaves

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At the Concordia research station in Antarctica, temperatures soared to minus 12 degrees Celsius. That's about 40 degrees warmer than average, and towards the north pole, in the Arctic, temperatures were 30 degrees above normal. The unprecedented rise has climate scientists alarmed, but will the world’s most powerful nations take the necessary action? Peter Newman UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Adviser Jojo Mehta Stop Ecocide International Co-founder Rupert Read Former Extinction Rebellion Spokesperson
April 5, 2022
