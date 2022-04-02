POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish tech startups on track for record-breaking year
The Turkish tech sector, which has produced innovative companies with growing global footprints. Among them are shopping sites like Getir, Trendyol, and Hepsiburada, which fine-tuned their business models at home and are now making waves abroad. Now the search is on for the country's next corporate 'unicorn,' as these billion-dollar firms are known. TRT World's Paolo Montecillo was at this year's World E-Commerce Expo in the Turkish city of Antalya to find out what startups are doing to make their leaps. Emre Ekmekci joined us on set. He's head of the Turkish E-Commerce Association and attended the World E-Commerce Expo in Antalya this week. #TurkishStartups #ECommerceExpo #TürkiyeUnicorn
April 2, 2022
