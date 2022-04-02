POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Playback: Welcoming Ramadan in Gaza
26:00
World
Playback: Welcoming Ramadan in Gaza
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. On this episode of Playback... More than four million Ukrainians have fled their country to escape the Russian onslaught. We bring you some of their stories from Poland, Moldova, and Turkiye. But those that have remained in the capital Kiev, struggle to survive. And economic uncertainty overshadows the holy month of Ramadan in the besieged city of Gaza. #Playback #News
April 2, 2022
