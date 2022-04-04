World Share

Pakistan dismisses resolution of no-confidence against PM Khan

Pakistan's speaker of the National Assembly has dismissed a motion of no confidence against Prime Minster Imran Khan saying the motion violated the constitution. Earlier Law Minister Chaudhary Fawad raised the point saying the motion was influenced by external sovereign powers and should not be allowed in parliament. Imtiaz Gul, director of the think tank Center for Research and Security studies explains whether there was any evidence of foreign interference. #Pakistan #PakistanParliament #ImranKhan