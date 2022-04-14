POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can Macron convince Europe to beef up its defences?
26:00
World
Can Macron convince Europe to beef up its defences?
NATO is “brain dead” - Emanuel Macron declared more than two years ago. As Russia’s Ukraine offensive enters its second month, he’s calling once again for the European Union to create its own independent defence force. Is it just a pipe dream or will Russia’s aggression finally galvanise Europe to stand on its own feet? GUESTS Emmanuel Dupuy President of Institute for European Perspective and Security Ed Arnold Research Fellow at Royal United Services Institute Bence Nemeth Lecturer in Defence Studies at King’s College
April 14, 2022
