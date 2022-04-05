POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the US Conceding That China is the New Dominant Power in Afghanistan?
12:25
World
Is the US Conceding That China is the New Dominant Power in Afghanistan?
China recently hosted a meeting with Afghanistan's six neighbours, giving a diplomatic boost to the country's Taliban rulers. But China also welcomed US officials to a separate meeting, providing a rare chance for Beijing and Washington to discuss the future of a country the US pulled out of chaotically last year. Is the US conceding that China is the new dominant power in Afghanistan? Guests: Michael Kugelman Senior Associate at the Wilson Centre Andy Mok Senior Fellow at the Centre for China and Globalization
April 5, 2022
