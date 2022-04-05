World Share

Russia’s Alleged Atrocities

When Russian troops withdrew from the town of Bucha just a few miles outside of Kiev, the true scale of devastation became clear. The small commuter town with a population of just over 35 thousand is now in ruins. And while the footage of bombed out buildings is horrific enough- it's the images of civilians lying dead on the streets that's sparked international outrage. Some of the bodies appear to have their hands tied behind their backs, and hundreds of others have reportedly been found in mass graves. Moscow has been accused of committing the horrific attack, but the Kremlin denies it’s killed civilians. President Zelensky has called for tougher sanctions on Moscow, and US President Joe Biden, one of Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics once again called the Russian president a war criminal and demanded an investigation into alleged war crimes in Bucha. Geoffrey Nice Former Lead Prosecutor at Slobodan Milosevic's Trial in The Hague Sergey Markov Former Member of the Russian Parliament Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative