President Rajapaksa under pressure amid economic crisis
President Rajapaksa under pressure amid economic crisis
Sri Lanka is in the midst of dual economic and political crises. The island nation is struggling with severe shortages of food, fuel and basic commodities. And there's also turmoil in the ruling coalition, which has just lost its parliamentary majority. The Prime Minister and President are brothers whose family has run Sri Lanka since 2019. A close ally was appointed Finance Minister on Monday, but he resigned on Tuesday, as parliament convened for the first time since a state of emergency was imposed. Claire Herriot reports.
April 5, 2022
