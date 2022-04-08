POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya
11:10
World
One on One - Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya
Since Russia began its attack on Ukraine more than a month ago, the world has been trying to bring about peace. And Türkiye has been at the forefront with President Erdogan having several phone conversations with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in hope of a breakthrough. TRT World sat down with the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya to discuss these efforts and the prospects of peace in Ukraine. #Ukraine #UnitedNations #Interview
April 8, 2022
