Curfew imposed in Peru's capital Lima as anger grows over rising prices
01:16
World
A curfew has been imposed in the Peruvian capital, Lima, in an attempt to curb protests against the rising price of fuel and fertilizer. Demonstrations across the country have continued for a second week, but the government says it can't bring prices down after the Russian attack on Ukraine caused a worldwide spike in the cost of energy, food and fertiliser. Jon Brain reports.
April 6, 2022
