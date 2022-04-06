POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy urges UN to 'act immediately' on alleged war crimes
02:39
World
Zelenskyy urges UN to 'act immediately' on alleged war crimes
The US and the EU are preparing to impose more sanctions on Russia in response to Ukraine's allegations that its troops committed war crimes in the town of Bucha. It follows an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, during which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke via videolink. He's told the council that Russian forces have commited war crimes across the country. Our UN correspondent Frank Ucciardo has the details.
April 6, 2022
