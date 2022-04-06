POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine calls on UN to expel Russia from the Security Council
03:05
World
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the UN to remove Russia from the Security Council. It comes days after evidence emerged of executions and other atrocities allegedly committed by Russian troops in towns outside Kiev. Ulrich Brueckner from Stanford University explains whether the global body needs to be reformed in light of Russia's incursion into Ukraine. #Zelenskyy #UNSC #Bucha
April 6, 2022
