What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa says he won't resign despite widespread unrest

Sri Lankans are suffering an unprecedented economic crisis, with fuel shortages, power cuts and a lack of basic goods. It's prompted the government's entire cabinet to resign, but President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he won't step down. Attorney Javid Yusuf, who is a former member of the Constitutional Council of Sri Lanka, weighs in on whether the incumbent can survive the political turmoil. #EconomicCrisis #Rajapaksa #SriLanka