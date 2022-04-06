POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
HRW: Malian army, suspected Russian fighters killed 300 civilians
03:23
World
HRW: Malian army, suspected Russian fighters killed 300 civilians
An investigation by Human Rights Watch has accused Mali’s armed forces of killing around 300 civilians over five days last month. Witnesses say the soldiers were helped by a group of Russian speakers who are believed to be from the private paramilitary company Wagner Group. Corinne Dufka, Human Rights Watch's West Africa director, sheds more light on this report. #HWR #Malianarmy #WagnerGroup
April 6, 2022
