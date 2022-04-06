World Share

Sri Lanka’s Economic Emergency

The word crisis is often overused, but when it comes to Sri Lanka, it might not go far enough. The island nation is in the midst of its worst economic downturn since gaining independence more than seventy years ago. Food and fuel are in short supply, and millions wait in line for hours for most basic goods. Frequent power cuts are forcing shops to shut down, and Sri Lankans have had enough. Simmering tensions finally boiled over to spark violent protests. The government declared a state of emergency and introduced a curfew. Security forces are accused of using excessive force to end the unrest, but Sri Lankans have carried on. Could the unrest force President Rajapaksa to resign? Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam Member of Parliament for the ITAK Party Shamara Wettimuny Historian and Researcher at Oxford University Shamara Wettimuny Historian and Researcher at Oxford University Ruki Fernando Human Rights Activist