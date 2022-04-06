POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zemmour hoping to go the distance in French presidential race
03:01
World
Zemmour hoping to go the distance in French presidential race
The first round of voting in the French presidential election takes place on April 10, and the far-right may account for nearly a third of the vote. Marine Le Pen of the National Rally party is favourite to go through to the second round against incumbent Emmanuel Macron. But there is also support for contentious journalist and author, Eric Zemmour. TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Paris.
April 6, 2022
