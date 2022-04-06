POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pecresse on slippery slope in race for French presidency
Pecresse on slippery slope in race for French presidency
Valerie Pecresse, a former minister who's now president of the Greater Paris regional government, appears to be struggling to make headway in the French presidential election. She's standing for the Republican Conservative party that once dominated French politics, but has now been out of power for 10 years. And as Francis Collings reports, she's failing to find her own political space and give a clear message to voters.
April 6, 2022
