World Share

All That Remains

What is left, if not hope itself? 'All That Remains' explores how the discourses of liberty, equality and fraternity coined during the French Revolution in the heart of the European Enlightenment, have lost their power to embrace. Based on the experiences of Muslims living in France, the documentary asks one fundamental question: 'Is there a way that liberty, equality, and fraternity can finally enter the outcast Parisian suburbs?' YouTube credits: Song credit – Intro: Madde 42, Busra Kayikci - MANNERS MCDADE MUSIC PUBLISHING LIMITED Attika Trabelsi & Manuel Valls debate video licensing: INA Marketing & Sales Division