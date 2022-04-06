World Share

NATO chief says Putin still seeks to 'control whole of Ukraine’

There are reports the European Union has failed to agree on the complete set of new sanctions it wants to impose on Russia. The bloc was expected to announce them this Wednesday, including a ban on the import of all Russian coal. The EU currently spends around 4.5 billion dollars a year on Russian coal, and member states will try again on Thursday. Also in Brussels, NATO has been focussing on additional military assistance for Ukraine. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.