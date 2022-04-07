World Share

Pope Francis calls UN ‘impotent’ in the face of Ukraine war

Pope Francis slammed international organisations for being unable to stop Russia's attacks on Ukraine during his weekly audience at the Vatican. "In the current war in Ukraine, we are witnessing the impotence of organisations of the United Nations," he said. Pope Francis denounced the attacks in Bucha calling an end to the war. He also held and kissed a Ukrainian flag that was brought to him from the ruins of the town.