New US sanctions target Russian banks and officials
New US sanctions target Russian banks and officials
The US has hit the daughters of Russian president Vladimir Putin as well as members of his inner circle with economic sanctions. The family of foreign minister Sergey Lavrov have also been targeted as well as some of Russia’s largest banks. The measures come as evidence mounts of alleged war crimes in the town of Bucha and elsewhere in Ukraine. Tom O'Connor, a senior foreign policy writer at Newsweek, weighs in on what effect these new sanctions could have. #USSanctions #Putin #SergeyLavrov
April 7, 2022
