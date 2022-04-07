World Share

Yemen’s president cedes powers to leadership council, Houthis boycott

Yemen's president-in-exile has transferred his powers to newly-formed leadership council and given it responsibilty of finding a peace agreement with Houthi rebels. Yemen is in the first week of a two-month truce, and as Claire Herriot reports, the announcement looks like further progress in a country experiencing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. #YemenCeasefire #MansurHadi #Houthis