BizTech Share

Global stocks flat as China reports COVID-19 surge in Shanghai

Global stocks are mostly flat, reflecting anxiety over a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in China. The financial hub Shanghai reported around 21,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Investors worry that will force the government to extend an ongoing lockdown in the city of more than 25M people. The Chinese economy is already on track to grow at its slowest pace in decades this year. That's partly because Beijing has refused to stray from its zero-COVID strategy. AvaTrade chief market analyst, Naeem Aslam joined us from London and told us how lockdown in Shanghai could affect Chinese economy as well as global semiconductor supply. #China #ShanghaiLockdown #PandemicOutbreak