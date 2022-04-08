World Share

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman on top US court

The US Senate has voted and confirmed the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Ketanji Brown Jackson is President Joe Biden's first appointment to the top court, where she will serve a lifetime term. Her new role won't change the balance of the court, which currently leans conservative. But for the first time, it will more accurately reflect the demographics of the US. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.