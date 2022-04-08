POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden Says Turkiye’s Purchase of F-16s to Bolster NATO, US Interests
11:30
BizTech
Biden Says Turkiye’s Purchase of F-16s to Bolster NATO, US Interests
When they met last October in Rome, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden pledged to shore up relations through a new channel called the 'Strategic Mechanism.' That platform has now become a reality, with analysts pointing out the conflict in Ukraine hastened its creation. President Biden also added hope that Türkiye’s request to buy dozens of F-16 fighter jets could be possible in the near future. Guests: Ugur Yasin Asal Associate Professor at Istanbul Commerce University Borzou Daragahi Political Analyst
April 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?