Biden Says Turkiye’s Purchase of F-16s to Bolster NATO, US Interests

When they met last October in Rome, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden pledged to shore up relations through a new channel called the 'Strategic Mechanism.' That platform has now become a reality, with analysts pointing out the conflict in Ukraine hastened its creation. President Biden also added hope that Türkiye’s request to buy dozens of F-16 fighter jets could be possible in the near future. Guests: Ugur Yasin Asal Associate Professor at Istanbul Commerce University Borzou Daragahi Political Analyst