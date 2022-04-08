POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is Turkiye Best Suited to Help Evacuate the Injured Out of Mariupol?
Back in early March, barely a week into its attack on Ukraine, the Russian military encircled the southern port city of Mariupol on the Black Sea. Since then, the city of 440-thousand, usually bustling with activity has come to a standstill. Food, water and electricity have been mostly cut off. Early attempts at creating a humanitarian corridor, to get lifesaving supplies in and the injured out have failed. Türkiye's defence chief Hulusi Akar has offered to help evacuate the injured out of the besieged city by sea. Being a major Black Sea country, analysts say Türkiye could provide the quickest most effective evacuation in Mariupol. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said recently that there is a possibility for Türkiye's mediation in this special mission in the port city. Guests: Glenn Diesen Professor at University of South-Eastern Norway Mehmet Cagatay Guler Researcher at SETA
April 8, 2022
