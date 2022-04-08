POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Inside Bucha and Irpin in Russian attack aftermath
03:18
World
Inside Bucha and Irpin in Russian attack aftermath
As civilians desperately try to leave Ukraine's east and south, those in areas recaptured from Russian forces are having to face the horror of what has followed a month-long occupation. Our team in Kiev spent the last week visiting the devastated areas north of the capital, and documenting those scenes after weeks of intense fighting. Ali Mustafa reflects on what TRT World has witnessed, in the wake of retreating Russian troops.
April 8, 2022
