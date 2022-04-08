POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Market Movers: US Federal Reserve turns hawkish
01:27
BizTech
Market Movers: US Federal Reserve turns hawkish
The crisis in Ukraine is forcing policymakers around the world to make some very tough decisions. Among them are the people running the US Federal Reserve. The Fed is ending its monetary stimulus. It's already started hiking interest rates, and according to a senior official this week, there's more to come. The bank is also reversing its quantitative easing programme, by selling off government bonds and mortgages, effectively sucking money out of the economy. The goal is to cool inflation, but, virtually every time the Fed has been this aggressive in the past, it's triggered a recession. #USInflation #FederalReserve #InterestRates
April 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?